Big cross-border tunnel found linking Tijuana, San Diego

OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
A gift horse indeed: Equestrian vaulting opens doors for children with disabilities More funds sought for drone inspections of transportation infrastructure Boy dies after being buried under sand dune at state park Chino Valley council honors police with Life Saving Awards Thomas, after 17 years, still sees working at Chino Valley Senior Center ‘a privilege’ Mountain Valley Splash swimming pool opens May 28 Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce has new home; grand opening May 19 Senate votes to investigate Wendy Rogers after controversial comments Memorial Day Observance event to be held at Citizens’ Cemetery County supervisors to consider allocating ARPA grants toward water, sewer systems in unincorporated areas

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, May 17
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Big cross-border tunnel found linking Tijuana, San Diego

This undated photo provided by Homeland Security Investigations shows the inside of a cross border tunnel between Mexico's Tijuana into the San Diego area. Authorities announced on Monday, May 16, 2022, the discovery of the underground smuggling tunnel on Mexico's border, running the length of a football field on U.S. soil to a warehouse in an industrial area. The cross-border tunnel from Tijuana to the San Diego area was built in one of the most fortified stretches of the border, illustrating the limitations of former President Donald Trump's border wall. (Homeland Security Investigations via AP)

This undated photo provided by Homeland Security Investigations shows the inside of a cross border tunnel between Mexico's Tijuana into the San Diego area. Authorities announced on Monday, May 16, 2022, the discovery of the underground smuggling tunnel on Mexico's border, running the length of a football field on U.S. soil to a warehouse in an industrial area. The cross-border tunnel from Tijuana to the San Diego area was built in one of the most fortified stretches of the border, illustrating the limitations of former President Donald Trump's border wall. (Homeland Security Investigations via AP)

ELLIOT SPAGAT Associated Press
Originally Published: May 17, 2022 11:39 a.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$7

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$84

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$2.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
dcourier subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries