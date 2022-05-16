Sotheby’s Prescott raises cat awareness
Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty sponsored a cat awareness day Thursday, May 12, at its Prescott office to support a local nonprofit called Miss Kitty’s Cat House, which is located on Alarcon Street in Prescott.
The cat rescue group serves the community and is in need of donations as well as foster care parents for kittens all year long. The cat house accommodates adult cats, such as Cleo and Karma who were at Thursday’s event and need to live together; kittens need to be in private homes until about 12 weeks old.
Visit www.misskittyscathouse.com for more information, and if you click the donate button, you will help save lives!
Submitted by Linda A. Wood of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.
