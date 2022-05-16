OFFERS
Monday, May 16
Pet of the Week: Linda (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)

Linda, a spayed female Pit Bull, is approximately 3 years old. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: May 16, 2022 5:53 p.m.

Hi, my name is Linda, and I am an approximately 3-year-old spayed female Pit Bull. Due to no fault of my own, I find myself at the shelter looking for a new home. I am up to date on shots, housetrained, and crate trained. My previous owner told the shelter staff that I do well with other dogs, but not cats. I absolutely love kids! I also enjoy playing fetch. I tend to have some allergies, but the right food helps clear them up.

If you would like to meet me, please call the shelter at 928-636-4223, ext. 7, to set up an appointment.

Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter, 1950 Voss Drive.

