Pet of the Week: Linda (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)
Hi, my name is Linda, and I am an approximately 3-year-old spayed female Pit Bull. Due to no fault of my own, I find myself at the shelter looking for a new home. I am up to date on shots, housetrained, and crate trained. My previous owner told the shelter staff that I do well with other dogs, but not cats. I absolutely love kids! I also enjoy playing fetch. I tend to have some allergies, but the right food helps clear them up.
If you would like to meet me, please call the shelter at 928-636-4223, ext. 7, to set up an appointment.
Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter, 1950 Voss Drive.
