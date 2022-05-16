Pet of the Week: Apollo (Yavapai Humane Society)
Apollo is a handsome 4-½-year-old Pit-Bull Mix. He’s been with us on and off since November 2020. He’s been returned for being too active, not having enough time and being dog reactive. But he is super friendly, very active, smart and willing to learn more! He loves to play with his handlers and especially loves belly rubs!
He’s described by our staff as sweet and affectionate and loves the company of people. Plain and simple, he loves people, not other dogs or cats! He needs a lot of physical and mental stimulation and needs to continue working on his manners. He can get easily overstimulated, so we also recommend no children as he’s a big boy at 60 pounds and can sometimes get a little pushy!
We do also suggest a nice, fenced yard and keeping an eye on him while outside until he gets used to his surroundings! He needs a special someone who will continue to work with him, give him the time he needs to adjust and to let him have a chance… not just for a month or two and give up on him. He will be your best friend, but you also need to be ready, willing, and able to be his!
To meet this special guy, give us a call at 928-445-2666 and say, “I want to meet my new best friend, his name is Apollo!”
Information and photo provided by the Yavapai Humane Society, 1625 Sundog Ranch Road, Prescott.
