CASA for Kids: 'Justine'
BABY CASA CASE OF THE MONTH: “Justine”
A CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteer is needed to serve as a “Baby CASA” for 10-month-old “Justine.”
The Department of Child Safety (DCS) took Justine into custody after determining she was unsafe in her mother’s care due to unmanaged mental health concerns. Justine’s father is unknown at this time. DCS has identified a relative in the area who is willing and able to care for her, so she has been placed in a kinship placement.
Among the Baby CASA volunteer’s responsibilities: Monitoring Justine’s progress in her current placement; working with her pediatrician and other healthcare specialists to ensure that she receives services for age-appropriate developmental milestones; and making recommendations to the Court about a permanent outcome for her. COVID-19 precautions are in place so that the CASA volunteer can be there for Justine while staying safe.
Are you willing to give approximately 15 to 20 hours per month to advocate for an abused or neglected child in our community? No experience is necessary, and comprehensive training is provided at no cost to the volunteer advocate. Once certification and training are complete, CASA volunteers spend time learning about the child and her needs, gathering information about the child’s circumstances, advocating for services for the child, and providing information to the court about what is in the child’s best interest. Some computer literacy is required.
If you are interested in becoming a CASA volunteer and making a difference in the life of an abused or neglected child, please contact the CASA office at 928-771-3165.
EDITOR’S NOTE — The child’s name has been changed to protect the identities of those involved, and this child is not eligible for adoption at this time.
