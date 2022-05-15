OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Bloom where you’re planted: How a south Phoenix farm harnesses Mother Earth Exchange: What to know about history of inmates' last meals Arizona regents' grant ramps up study of Valley Fever, ozone YCSO still searching for missing Prescott Valley man, 74, last seen hiking May 13 on Mingus Mountain Photo Gallery: Cruisin in to help local veterans Prescott woman killed in ATV rollover accident Government: Brnovich has no right to sue over minimum wage Sacred Heart students meet star of ‘Finding Gobi’ Judge: ASU Board of Regents cannot sue over Instagram messages about COVID-19 parties Appeals court blocks bid for open pit copper mine near Tucson

Subscribe Now
Monday, May 16
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

YCSO still searching for missing Prescott Valley man, 74, last seen hiking May 13 on Mingus Mountain

Donald Hayes, 74, of Prescott Valley.

Donald Hayes, 74, of Prescott Valley.

Originally Published: May 15, 2022 9 p.m.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) deputies continue to search for a missing 74-year-old Prescott Valley man last seen hiking in the Wood Chute trailhead on Mingus Mountain near Forest Service Road 102 the morning of Friday, May 13, a YCSO news release reported Sunday.

The missing man, Donald Hayes, reportedly called his wife the afternoon of May 13, telling her that he and his dog, Ranger, were lost but that he was not sure where.

YCSO Forest Patrol reached Hayes on his cell phone at around 2 p.m. May 13, but Hayes told deputies that “he did not want to wait for a rescue and that he was ‘continuing down a ravine,’” the release stated.

Hayes reportedly told deputies that he was unsure where the ravine was located.

However, Hayes added to Forest Patrol that he thought he was moving northwest and saw Williamson Valley.

“He also said he still had food and water and was turning his phone off to save the battery,” the YCSO reported. “There has been no further communication with him, and efforts to use GPS through his cell phone have been unsuccessful.”

YCSO Backcountry Search and Rescue (SAR), Verde SAR, search dogs, the Sheriff’s Volunteer OHV Unit, and 4x4 Unit and Jeep Posse personnel, along with a Department of Public Safety (DPS) Ranger helicopter, searched the area May 13 and 14. Officials said they did not find Hayes or Ranger, but that they did spot Hayes’ vehicle still parked at the trailhead.

“SAR teams conducted a thermal drone flight to attempt to locate Mr. Hayes in the early morning hours on Saturday,” the release added, “and DPS conducted a Forward Looking Infrared (FLIR) search from the air early Sunday morning. Neither produced any results.”

The search continued on foot Sunday in vehicles and in the air, with YCSO search-and-rescue teams and sheriff’s auxiliary units, DPS and volunteers.

Hayes, who is 6-foot tall and about 156 pounds, is a white man with salt-and-pepper hair and green eyes. Hayes was last seen wearing beige nylon pants with a gray sweatshirt, a white T-shirt and a white visor. Ranger is a black-and-white Labrador.

Anyone with information about this case should call YCSO at 928-771-3260 or dial 911.

— The Daily Courier

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries