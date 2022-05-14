Obituary: William 'Bill' L. Arnett
What’s not to love about a guy who loved his family almost as much as he loved his dogs; who could turn a barn into a beautiful living room wall; who was always the last one telling stories around a fire pit. Yes, that’s our Bill. A true craftsman, when he needed something, he built it. He loved boating but when his body started to betray him, he designed the pool of his dreams to keep him in the water.
He started his life with parents, Bill and Maxine Arnett, and was always quick to say he was stuck with three sisters, Brenda, Julie and Ellen, who all knew he was the favorite. After graduation from Prescott High School in 1974, he served as a U.S. Marine on embassy duty in Washington, D.C., for three years. Along the way came the greatest joys in his life, sons Casey and Toby and daughter, Kelli. When he married Deena 30 years ago in Tucson, he added her children David and Janelle to his life. In 2011, after 26 years of employment, Bill retired from Raytheon Missile Systems as a metrologist. The Colorado River called him to Fort Mohave, where he and Deena, the love of his life and his partner in everything, lived the life they had earned with their dogs and his coveted 5-car garage. Though life was never as simple as he wanted it to be, all around him would say he lived his life to the fullest, barefoot in the sun, with a smile on his face and a song in his heart.
Bill is survived by wife Deena, along with sons Casey (Angie) and Toby (Katherine), daughter Kelli, step-son David (Kelly) and step-daughter Janelle. He will be missed by sisters Brenda (Van), Julie and Ellen (David) and sisters-in-law Denise (Don), Debra (Andrew) and Linda.
He so loved his grandchildren Anallyssa, Vincent, Rose, Kaylin, Lyla, Riley, Hunter, Jubilee, Jenesis and Alyssa and will be missed by many nieces and nephews, as well as aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of life is scheduled for June 25, 2022, from 10:30 to 12:30 at Rotary Park, Ramada 3, 2315 Balboa Drive, Bullhead City, AZ 86442, with lunch to follow at Hooches 95 Bar & Grill, 5575 S. Hwy 95, Fort Mohave, AZ 86426.
Information provided by the family.
