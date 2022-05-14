Obituary: Ronald Gary Harkins

Change of location for Ronald Gary Harkins memorial service. His service will be held on June 4, 2022, starting at 11:30 a.m., at the El Charro Norte Mexican Restaurant. The location is: 2879 N. Arizona Trail, Chino Valley, AZ 86323.

For more information contact: Merry Harkins Nebeker: (928) 899-6458.

Submitted by: Bill & Merry Nebeker,

1830 Hereford Dr.,

Prescott, AZ 86305.

Information provided by the family.