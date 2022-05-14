OFFERS
Obituary Notice: Lydia A. Johnson

Originally Published: May 14, 2022 8:33 p.m.

Lydia A. Johnson, born May 5, 1942, in Phoenix, Arizona, passed away on May 9, 2022, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.

