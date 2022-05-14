Obituary: Maurice Henry Pettit
Maurice Henry Pettit, aged 89, passed at his residence in Prescott, Arizona, on April 19, 2022. He was born to Ross and Helen Pettit in Bloomfield, Ohio, on March 19, 1933.
Maurice served in the Army during the Korean War as an MP. He later pursued a career in automotives. He took flight training which culminated in pilot’s licenses for himself and his wife Nancy in 1967.
Maurice is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Robert. He is survived by wife Nancy, and many cousins.
Mr. Pettit will be inurned at the Prescott National Cemetery. Donations to your local Humane Society are appreciated.
Information provided by the funeral home.
- Prescott Valley Police seeks identity of suspect who allegedly broke into real-estate building May 10
- Prescott sells McCormick Street property; mixed-use marketplace planned at site
- Prescott moves ahead with 10-year plan to acquire large parcel on Glassford Hill
- Crooks Fire stays 96% contained but officials warn of incoming ‘critical fire weather’
- Old Circle K building in Prescott Valley demolished; Human Bean Coffee Shop soon to take its place
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 9, 2022
- Salvage yard burns in Prescott Valley; fire crews quickly put it down
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 10, 2022
- YCSO searching for equestrian riders who allegedly injured horse, endangered others in vehicular assault
- Need2Know: Prescott’s veteran-owned Rugged Pilot Coffee 1 of 10 small businesses chosen for QVC2 TV spot; Matthias Design/Superstition Meadery 1 of 3 state winners in 2022 craft beer marketing awards
- Crooks Fire balloons to 1,600 acres; community meeting tonight
- High winds continue to challenge firefighters against 2,356-acre Crooks Fire April 22
- Update: Crooks Fire, north of Palace Station, tops 750 acres
- Crews make progress to contain Crooks Fire at 5% despite high winds
- Crooks Fire spreads to 2,000 acres as of Thursday morning
- Crooks Fire spreads to more than 8,000 acres, but containment back up to 20% April 27
- Salvage yard burns in Prescott Valley; fire crews quickly put it down
- Crooks fire at 3,091 acres with 15% containment
- Update: Crooks Fire, north of Palace Station, tops 600 acres
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 19, 2022
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: