Obituary: Maurice Henry Pettit

Maurice Henry Pettit, aged 89, passed at his residence in Prescott, Arizona, on April 19, 2022. He was born to Ross and Helen Pettit in Bloomfield, Ohio, on March 19, 1933.

Maurice served in the Army during the Korean War as an MP. He later pursued a career in automotives. He took flight training which culminated in pilot’s licenses for himself and his wife Nancy in 1967.

Maurice is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Robert. He is survived by wife Nancy, and many cousins.

Mr. Pettit will be inurned at the Prescott National Cemetery. Donations to your local Humane Society are appreciated.

Information provided by the funeral home.