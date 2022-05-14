Obituary: Margaret Alice ‘Peggy’ Jones

Margaret Alice ‘Peggy’ Jones passed away in Prescott, Arizona. She was 81 years old.

Peggy was born in Havre, Montana, on February 6, 1941, to Hilan and James Clune. She was a proud alumna of Havre High School, class of 1959. Go Blue Ponies!

She was survived by her husband of 55 years, Gerald Jones, her son Jeremy Kyle Jones, her sister-in-law Marilyn Clune, and nieces and nephew Shawn, Erin and Cristy. She was preceded in death by her brother James Michael Clune.

Peggy was an elementary school teacher at Sierra School in Lancaster, California for 35 years. She cherished every child that passed through her classroom.

She loved her rescue pets, nature photography, pineapple on her pizza, and getting her pranks ready for the next April Fools Day!

Peggy will be interred at Joshua Memorial in Lancaster, California.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to be made to your local rescue animal shelter.

Information provided by the family.