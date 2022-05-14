Obituary: Karl Frederick Kaub

Karl Frederick Kaub engineer, musician, classic toy train enthusiast, collector and a 20-year resident of Prescott, Arizona died March 3, 2022 at the age of 92.

A native of Evansville, Indiana, Mr. Kaub graduated from Reitz High School and later graduated from Michigan State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering. He served in the United States Air Force with the 729th aero squadron located at Clovis Air Force Base in Clovis, New Mexico, specializing in electrical engineering and radar communications. Mr. Kaub was employed with American Telephone and Telegraph for over 30 years as an engineer and communications specialist and retired to pursue his true passions, music, toy trains and memoirs of his German heritage.

Karl’s love for music started early in grade school as a trumpeter and continued throughout his long life. He loved music especially orchestra, symphonic bands, brass chamber groups and of course performing with his own German Hofbräuhaus Band. Throughout his life he was always involved in various musical groups, bands, orchestras, and pit orchestras for musicals. He also sang in community and church choirs, including the West Bay Opera in Palo Alto, California. As a proud resident of Prescott, he enjoyed performing with the Central Arizona Concert Band, The Yavapai Community College concert band, orchestra, and jazz band. Karl also conducted his own concert band known as “The Prescott Cemetery Band” that performed for various community events at the courthouse square including patriotic observed holidays and special cemetery services.

Mr. Kaub was a member of the American Legion Post 6 and a bugler for the American Legion Post 6 Color Guard. He also participated as a dedicated member of Bugles Across America. His commitment to playing bugle for our veterans’ final resting place was truly an honor and one he loved.

Karl is preceded in death by his parents Friedrich and Pauline Kaub, his brother Paul William Kaub and his second wife Marjorie Patton Kaub. Mr. Kaub is survived by his son Kurt Kaub of Sunnyvale, California, daughter Lisa Hernacki and her husband Stan of Bonney Lake, Washington and grandchildren Christopher Hernacki of New York, and Matthew Hernacki, and wife Casey of Covington, Washington and two wonderful great-grandchildren Soren and Elora Hernacki.

A memorial service will be held for Karl at 5:30 p.m., on Thursday, March 19, at Ruffner-Wakelin Prescott Chapel, 303 S. Cortez St., Prescott, AZ.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes.

