Obituary: Karen Breckon Lindquist

Originally Published: May 14, 2022 8:42 p.m.

Karen Breckon Lindquist passed away at 85 years of age after a prolonged illness. She was a loving and devoted daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved unconditionally and always had an optimistic attitude and resilient strength to life’s challenges. She appreciated the beauty and uniqueness in the world around her and was driven in her passions. She was the aurora borealis in our lives!

Karen was born in Phoenix, Arizona. She received her Bachelor of Arts Education degree and Master of Arts degree in Printmaking from Brigham Young University. After graduation she met fellow teacher Fred Lindquist at Prescott High School and married soon after. Karen and Fred moved to Ramah, New Mexico to teach Native American students and several years later moved back to Arizona accepting teaching positions in Tucson. They had two daughters Signe and Stena and settled in Prescott.

Karen worked as the Staff Graphic Artist and Exhibit Designer for Sharlot Hall Museum for the next 21 years where her creative vision and artistic abilities blossomed. She loved her work and her co-workers. Karen participated in numerous art shows and was prolific in her drawings, paintings, illustrations, and interior and architectural design work. She loved traveling to Europe and appreciated other cultures and their customs. These adventures were an inspiration for her paintings and mixed media works.

Karen and Fred opened Lindquist Realtors in 1983 and ran it for 36 years closing in 2019. She and Fred were active in philanthropy and believed in giving back to the community they loved and called home.

The Lindquist family asks that you remember Karen by supporting Sharlot Hall Museum and our local art organizations. Her services will be private at her request.

Information provided by the family.

