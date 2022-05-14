Obituary: Karen Breckon Lindquist
Karen Breckon Lindquist passed away at 85 years of age after a prolonged illness. She was a loving and devoted daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved unconditionally and always had an optimistic attitude and resilient strength to life’s challenges. She appreciated the beauty and uniqueness in the world around her and was driven in her passions. She was the aurora borealis in our lives!
Karen was born in Phoenix, Arizona. She received her Bachelor of Arts Education degree and Master of Arts degree in Printmaking from Brigham Young University. After graduation she met fellow teacher Fred Lindquist at Prescott High School and married soon after. Karen and Fred moved to Ramah, New Mexico to teach Native American students and several years later moved back to Arizona accepting teaching positions in Tucson. They had two daughters Signe and Stena and settled in Prescott.
Karen worked as the Staff Graphic Artist and Exhibit Designer for Sharlot Hall Museum for the next 21 years where her creative vision and artistic abilities blossomed. She loved her work and her co-workers. Karen participated in numerous art shows and was prolific in her drawings, paintings, illustrations, and interior and architectural design work. She loved traveling to Europe and appreciated other cultures and their customs. These adventures were an inspiration for her paintings and mixed media works.
Karen and Fred opened Lindquist Realtors in 1983 and ran it for 36 years closing in 2019. She and Fred were active in philanthropy and believed in giving back to the community they loved and called home.
The Lindquist family asks that you remember Karen by supporting Sharlot Hall Museum and our local art organizations. Her services will be private at her request.
Information provided by the family.
- Prescott Valley Police seeks identity of suspect who allegedly broke into real-estate building May 10
- Prescott sells McCormick Street property; mixed-use marketplace planned at site
- Prescott moves ahead with 10-year plan to acquire large parcel on Glassford Hill
- Crooks Fire stays 96% contained but officials warn of incoming ‘critical fire weather’
- Old Circle K building in Prescott Valley demolished; Human Bean Coffee Shop soon to take its place
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 9, 2022
- Salvage yard burns in Prescott Valley; fire crews quickly put it down
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 10, 2022
- YCSO searching for equestrian riders who allegedly injured horse, endangered others in vehicular assault
- Need2Know: Prescott’s veteran-owned Rugged Pilot Coffee 1 of 10 small businesses chosen for QVC2 TV spot; Matthias Design/Superstition Meadery 1 of 3 state winners in 2022 craft beer marketing awards
- Crooks Fire balloons to 1,600 acres; community meeting tonight
- High winds continue to challenge firefighters against 2,356-acre Crooks Fire April 22
- Update: Crooks Fire, north of Palace Station, tops 750 acres
- Crews make progress to contain Crooks Fire at 5% despite high winds
- Crooks Fire spreads to 2,000 acres as of Thursday morning
- Crooks Fire spreads to more than 8,000 acres, but containment back up to 20% April 27
- Salvage yard burns in Prescott Valley; fire crews quickly put it down
- Crooks fire at 3,091 acres with 15% containment
- Update: Crooks Fire, north of Palace Station, tops 600 acres
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 19, 2022
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: