Obituary: Jack A. Craig
October 10, 1946 — May 4, 2022
Jack Andrew Craig, 75 of Prescott, Arizona, former 20-year resident of Sedona, Arizona passed away May 4, 2022 in Mayo Clinic in Phoenix. He was born October 10, 1946 in Boise, Idaho, to Jack and Evelyn (Whyte) Craig.
Jack grew up in the mountains of Northern Idaho in Placerville and Cascade, where he loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing. While in the Navy, he was stationed in Morocco and Puerto Rico. He then enjoyed a 33-year career with the Department of Defense, where he traveled the world including England, India, Mexico and numerous African countries. Jack retired to the beautiful red rocks of Sedona, where he enjoyed golfing, travel, hiking, and the wildlife, especially the hummingbirds.
Because of health challenges, the family moved to Prescott three years ago, where he continued his passion for golf. Jack will lovingly be remembered as a kind and brave man with an adventurous spirit and a wonderful sense of humor.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Evelyn Craig and his brother Larry. Survivors include his wife Gale Craig and his two stepsons Eric (Ashley) Hassman of South Carolina and Mark (Stephanie) Hassman of Virginia and grandchildren Ella, Thomas, and Reed Hassman.
In honor of Jack’s wishes, a private memorial will be held at a future date in Idaho.
Information provided by the family.
