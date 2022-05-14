Obituary: Helga W. Brandon
Helga W. Brandon, age 90, born September 18, 1931, in Wildeshausen, Germany to Gustav and Irmgard (Fritsche) Willers, passed away May 5, 2022, in Prescott, Arizona.
Helga immigrated to the United States aboard the MS Gripsholm, arriving in New York in January 1950. She settled in Tucson and then Phoenix, working as a banker. The majority of her banking career was with the Valley National Bank, and she retired in 1992 from JPMorgan Chase Bank. She proudly retired as a Vice President, being among the first women to earn corporate title within the organization.
One of her fondest memories was as a member of her hometown’s track team when they won the German Junior 4x100 meter relay in 1949. They won by beating teams from much larger cities and it was recognized as the upset of the German Championships. It put her small town of Wildeshausen on the German sports map and the people of her town still talk about it today. When asked she would say, “I ran the first leg, never had a false start and never dropped the handoff during any race.”
Helga will be remembered as quite the planner, organizer and loyal friend. She loved her family very much and absolutely adored her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.
Survived by: Partner Richard Boich; daughter Karen S. (Kevin) McGinnis; sister Elke (Ed) Grose; step son Kevin (Norma) Brandon; granddaughter Tori C. (Joshua) Bonilla-Baker; grandson Cameron K. (Lauren) McGinnis. Preceded in death by: parents; Karen’s father Karl H. Schwantje; husband Richard H. Brandon; sister Christa Matz; granddaughter Lisa C. McGinnis.
Private services to be held. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Yavapai Humane Society.
Information provided by the family.
- Prescott Valley Police seeks identity of suspect who allegedly broke into real-estate building May 10
- Prescott sells McCormick Street property; mixed-use marketplace planned at site
- Prescott moves ahead with 10-year plan to acquire large parcel on Glassford Hill
- Crooks Fire stays 96% contained but officials warn of incoming ‘critical fire weather’
- Old Circle K building in Prescott Valley demolished; Human Bean Coffee Shop soon to take its place
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 9, 2022
- Salvage yard burns in Prescott Valley; fire crews quickly put it down
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 10, 2022
- YCSO searching for equestrian riders who allegedly injured horse, endangered others in vehicular assault
- Need2Know: Prescott’s veteran-owned Rugged Pilot Coffee 1 of 10 small businesses chosen for QVC2 TV spot; Matthias Design/Superstition Meadery 1 of 3 state winners in 2022 craft beer marketing awards
- Crooks Fire balloons to 1,600 acres; community meeting tonight
- High winds continue to challenge firefighters against 2,356-acre Crooks Fire April 22
- Update: Crooks Fire, north of Palace Station, tops 750 acres
- Crews make progress to contain Crooks Fire at 5% despite high winds
- Crooks Fire spreads to 2,000 acres as of Thursday morning
- Crooks Fire spreads to more than 8,000 acres, but containment back up to 20% April 27
- Salvage yard burns in Prescott Valley; fire crews quickly put it down
- Crooks fire at 3,091 acres with 15% containment
- Update: Crooks Fire, north of Palace Station, tops 600 acres
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 19, 2022
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: