Obituary: Helga W. Brandon

Helga W. Brandon, age 90, born September 18, 1931, in Wildeshausen, Germany to Gustav and Irmgard (Fritsche) Willers, passed away May 5, 2022, in Prescott, Arizona.

Helga immigrated to the United States aboard the MS Gripsholm, arriving in New York in January 1950. She settled in Tucson and then Phoenix, working as a banker. The majority of her banking career was with the Valley National Bank, and she retired in 1992 from JPMorgan Chase Bank. She proudly retired as a Vice President, being among the first women to earn corporate title within the organization.

One of her fondest memories was as a member of her hometown’s track team when they won the German Junior 4x100 meter relay in 1949. They won by beating teams from much larger cities and it was recognized as the upset of the German Championships. It put her small town of Wildeshausen on the German sports map and the people of her town still talk about it today. When asked she would say, “I ran the first leg, never had a false start and never dropped the handoff during any race.”

Helga will be remembered as quite the planner, organizer and loyal friend. She loved her family very much and absolutely adored her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.

Survived by: Partner Richard Boich; daughter Karen S. (Kevin) McGinnis; sister Elke (Ed) Grose; step son Kevin (Norma) Brandon; granddaughter Tori C. (Joshua) Bonilla-Baker; grandson Cameron K. (Lauren) McGinnis. Preceded in death by: parents; Karen’s father Karl H. Schwantje; husband Richard H. Brandon; sister Christa Matz; granddaughter Lisa C. McGinnis.

Private services to be held. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Yavapai Humane Society.

Information provided by the family.