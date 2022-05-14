Obituary: Helga W. Brandon

OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Photo Gallery: Cruisin in to help local veterans Prescott woman killed in ATV rollover accident Government: Brnovich has no right to sue over minimum wage Sacred Heart students meet star of ‘Finding Gobi’ Judge: ASU Board of Regents cannot sue over Instagram messages about COVID-19 parties Appeals court blocks bid for open pit copper mine near Tucson PUSD Governing Board awards Southwest new five-year food, nutrition contract Prescott Valley Police offers free gun locks, firearm-safety information from Project ChildSafe United Animal Friends’ Woof Down Lunch is set for May 21 CARTA hosts Prescott Valley Police Coffee with a Cop Thursday, May 19

Subscribe Now
Sunday, May 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: Helga W. Brandon

Helga W. Brandon. (Courtesy)

Helga W. Brandon. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: May 14, 2022 8:48 p.m.

Helga W. Brandon, age 90, born September 18, 1931, in Wildeshausen, Germany to Gustav and Irmgard (Fritsche) Willers, passed away May 5, 2022, in Prescott, Arizona.

Helga immigrated to the United States aboard the MS Gripsholm, arriving in New York in January 1950. She settled in Tucson and then Phoenix, working as a banker. The majority of her banking career was with the Valley National Bank, and she retired in 1992 from JPMorgan Chase Bank. She proudly retired as a Vice President, being among the first women to earn corporate title within the organization.

One of her fondest memories was as a member of her hometown’s track team when they won the German Junior 4x100 meter relay in 1949. They won by beating teams from much larger cities and it was recognized as the upset of the German Championships. It put her small town of Wildeshausen on the German sports map and the people of her town still talk about it today. When asked she would say, “I ran the first leg, never had a false start and never dropped the handoff during any race.”

Helga will be remembered as quite the planner, organizer and loyal friend. She loved her family very much and absolutely adored her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.

Survived by: Partner Richard Boich; daughter Karen S. (Kevin) McGinnis; sister Elke (Ed) Grose; step son Kevin (Norma) Brandon; granddaughter Tori C. (Joshua) Bonilla-Baker; grandson Cameron K. (Lauren) McGinnis. Preceded in death by: parents; Karen’s father Karl H. Schwantje; husband Richard H. Brandon; sister Christa Matz; granddaughter Lisa C. McGinnis.

Private services to be held. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Yavapai Humane Society.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries