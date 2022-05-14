Obituary: Alexander F. Giles
Alexander F. Giles, better known as Alex, was born August 20, 1950, to his parents, Albert and Cecilia Giles, in Santiago, Chile. He also had a younger brother, Robert. The family moved to Burbank, California, in 1957. He did well in school, and enjoyed playing football and baseball. Upon graduation high school, June 19, 1968, he joined the Navy where he served until June 10, 1975. He worked briefly at Lockheed, then began his career working for the City of Burbank, working his way up from groundskeeper to Senior Electrical Test Technician. When people would ask what he did, he would just grin and say, “I helped keep the lights on for the city.” Alex retired December 29, 2008.
Alex and his wife Sharon moved to Prescott, Arizona, on his birthday in 2014. Alex and Sharon loved going for rides on the Goldwing, traveling to national parks, fixing things, keeping the vehicles clean and polished. In fact, they loved anything related to planes, trains, automobiles, photography and the Goldwing.
Decorating for Christmas was special and he put his heart into it. The house came to be called the Christmas House and evolved into the Christmas Street.
Alex was definitely known for his sense of humor and enjoyed making everyone smile and laugh. He was the kindest, most caring, thoughtful, and considerate person I have ever known.
Alex passed away on April 30, 2022. He will be sorely missed by all who ever met him. May he rest in peace.
Information provided by the family.
