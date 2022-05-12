Prescott Valley Police seeks identity of suspect who allegedly broke into real-estate building May 10

Prescott Valley Police Department reported that at about 3 a.m. May 10, an unknown man allegedly forced his way into Best Homes Real Estate, 8516 E. Highway 69 in Prescott Valley, and stole several items.

“The subject remained in the business overnight, stealing six rolls of toilet paper, a 4x8 cloth-lined wire basket, [and] a bottle of air freshener,” a PVPD news release stated May 12. “He left behind a pink sweatshirt and exited the building about 7:45 a.m.”

The suspect is described as a white man who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black shoes and was carrying a green backpack.

If you know the identity of this person or have information about his whereabouts, call PVPD at 928-772-9267.



—The Daily Courier