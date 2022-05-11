Obituary: Ronald ‘Ron’ Goldenstein
Ronald “Ron” Goldenstein, 66, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022. He was born in Kingman, Arizona on Feb. 29, 1956 to Robert ‘Bob’ and Rose Mary Goldenstein. He moved to Cottonwood in 1994 and worked at Phoenix Cement until his retirement in 2020.
Ron is survived by his mother, Rose Mary Goldenstein; his three daughters, Ginger and Aaron Smith of Amarillo, Texas, Kimberly and Kelly Henderson of Fritch, Texas, and Laura and Eric Schneck of Borger, Texas; and 18 grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Marie; brothers, Ralph and Little Bob, as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his father, Robert ‘Bob’ Goldenstein and his brothers, Victor and Richard.
Services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday May 14, at the Hualapai Multipurpose Building in Peach Springs, Arizona. Please share your condolences at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by the funeral home.
