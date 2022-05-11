OFFERS
Prisoner put to death in Arizona's 1st execution since 2014 New voter ID cards have been mailed May is Mental Health Month: Teen mental health in the pandemic Launch Pad leader offers insights into mentoring for ‘inclusivity’ for all youth Yavapai County educators share power of mentoring during 2022 YBBBS symposium Prescott sells McCormick Street property; mixed-use marketplace planned at site Yavapai College celebrates graduates in 52nd commencement Yavapai Silent Witness asks for public’s help solving a double homicide from May 1996 Attorney claims broad legislative latitude can keep Senate election audit records confidential Prescott Police release results of focused traffic enforcement on Willow Creek Road

Obituary: Robert ‘Bob’ George Goggins

Robert “Bob” George Goggins. (Courtesy)

Robert “Bob” George Goggins. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: May 11, 2022 9:25 p.m.

Robert “Bob” George Goggins was born in San Francisco, California, Feb. 1, 1931 and passed from this life into the loving arms of our heavenly Father on April 29, 2022.

He grew up in the San Francisco Bay area. He worked various jobs in San Francisco including Playland at the Beach and the Haight Theatre, long before the “hippie” movement of the ‘60s. He went to work at Bank of America in April 1955. He worked all over northern California from the Bay to Lake Tahoe.

He worked his way up from savings clerk and retired as Branch Manager of #1243 in Placerville, California in 1986. He decided to try his hand at Real Estate where he started with Coldwell Banker and ended as broker/owner of Mother Lode Realty in Placeville, California. He retired from real estate in 2003 when we sold the brokerage.

We played golf 38 years as members of Cold Springs Golf & Country Club in Placerville, California.

He was a member of the Rosser Street Church of Christ in Prescott.

He is survived by his wife Judy of 41+ years; his daughters Denise McGrath of Carmichael, California, and Diane McCarty (Randy) of Citrus Heights, California; step-son Jason Bollinger, Midway Park, North Carolina; his mother-in-law Wilma Justus, Prescott, Arizona; grandsons Chris (Traci) Whitley, Norfolk, Virginia, Jeff Whitley, Sacramento, California, Mark (Jennifer) Whitley, Baltimore, Maryland, Kevin McCarty, Texas, and Logan Bollinger, Midway Park, North Carolina; granddaughter Ileea (Tommy) Biagioni, Sacramento; great-granddaughters Ashely Whitley, Kaylee and Katara Biagioni, Annalysa (Ben) Adams and Allison Adams; great-grandsons Owen and Parker Whitley and Jacob Whitley; nieces Gail (Deno) Kensey, Fairfield, California and Kathleen Dwyer, Pacifica, California. Also family members in Phoenix, niece Sherri (Joe) McCulloch, great-niece and nephew Emily and Matthew McCulloch.

Services will be on Saturday, May 14, at the Church of Christ, 1495 Rosser St., Prescott, AZ.

Information provided by the family.

