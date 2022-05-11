OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Yavapai College celebrates graduates in 52nd commencement Yavapai Silent Witness asks for public’s help solving a double homicide from May 1996 May is Mental Health Month: Teen mental health in the pandemic Attorney claims broad legislative latitude can keep Senate election audit records confidential Prescott Police release results of focused traffic enforcement on Willow Creek Road New voter ID cards have been mailed Surge in congenital syphilis gives Arizona second-worst rate in U.S. US finds 500 Native American boarding school deaths so far Prisoner put to death in Arizona's 1st execution since 2014 Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County to host Estate Planning Day

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, May 11
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

May is Mental Health Month: Teen mental health in the pandemic

Originally Published: May 11, 2022 7:43 p.m.

Even before the arrival of COVID-19, in 2019 an average of nearly 36.7% of high school students reported persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness, according to the CDC. The CDC data came from the Adolescent Behaviors and Experiences Survey (ABES), a nationwide poll conducted among 7,705 high school students from January to June 2021. It is the first nationally representative survey of public and private high school students to assess the mental health and well-being of American youth during the COVID-19 pandemic. The percentage of teens reporting feelings of sadness and hopelessness rose to 44.2%. During the period covered in the CDC survey, 19.9% reported having seriously considered attempting suicide. Nine percent reported having attempted it. (www.cdc.gov/healthyyouth/data/abes.htm)

If you or someone you know is having an emotional crisis, call the Behavioral Health Crisis Hotline immediately: 877-756-4090. Call 911 if you are concerned about harming or hurting yourself or someone else.

Save the Date: “Our Future in Mind” Youth Mental Health Awareness Conference, July 25 and 26th, 2022, 8 a.m. to 5p.m. at the Prescott Resort. For more information and to register please visit: www.eventbrite.com/e/ourfuture-in-mind-youth-mental-health-awareness-conference-tickets-327553149287

Updated: ‘Release from Isolation and Quarantine’ Guidance: Updated quarantine guidance for the general inpatients/residents in healthcare and congregate settings. www.azdhs.gov/covid19/documents/public-health-resources/release-from-isolation-pdf

COVID-19 Free Testing Sites: We ask that everyone wear a mask at the testing sites and that only those who are symptomatic or have recently been exposed to COVID-19 come to be tested.

Prescott and Prescott Valley COVID-19 testing site: Prescott Gateway Mall, 3250 Gateway Blvd. Prescott.

• Days: Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Closed: Sunday

Cottonwood testing site: 300 South Willard St., PCR test.

• Days: Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Camp Verde testing site: Location: 1298 W Finnie Flat Road. PCR test.

• Days: Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Yavapai County reports 165 COVID-19 cases and three deaths since Wednesday May 4, 2022. There have been 48,359 positive cases and 1,216 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports eight COVID-patients, VVMC reports two patients, and the VA reports two patients. Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or what seems to be a bad cold, should get tested for COVID-19.

For questions about vaccine registration or to find an appointment near you please visit www.azdhs.gov or call 1-844-542-8201.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries