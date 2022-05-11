May is Mental Health Month: Teen mental health in the pandemic
Even before the arrival of COVID-19, in 2019 an average of nearly 36.7% of high school students reported persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness, according to the CDC. The CDC data came from the Adolescent Behaviors and Experiences Survey (ABES), a nationwide poll conducted among 7,705 high school students from January to June 2021. It is the first nationally representative survey of public and private high school students to assess the mental health and well-being of American youth during the COVID-19 pandemic. The percentage of teens reporting feelings of sadness and hopelessness rose to 44.2%. During the period covered in the CDC survey, 19.9% reported having seriously considered attempting suicide. Nine percent reported having attempted it. (www.cdc.gov/healthyyouth/data/abes.htm)
If you or someone you know is having an emotional crisis, call the Behavioral Health Crisis Hotline immediately: 877-756-4090. Call 911 if you are concerned about harming or hurting yourself or someone else.
Save the Date: “Our Future in Mind” Youth Mental Health Awareness Conference, July 25 and 26th, 2022, 8 a.m. to 5p.m. at the Prescott Resort. For more information and to register please visit: www.eventbrite.com/e/ourfuture-in-mind-youth-mental-health-awareness-conference-tickets-327553149287
Updated: ‘Release from Isolation and Quarantine’ Guidance: Updated quarantine guidance for the general inpatients/residents in healthcare and congregate settings. www.azdhs.gov/covid19/documents/public-health-resources/release-from-isolation-pdf
COVID-19 Free Testing Sites: We ask that everyone wear a mask at the testing sites and that only those who are symptomatic or have recently been exposed to COVID-19 come to be tested.
Prescott and Prescott Valley COVID-19 testing site: Prescott Gateway Mall, 3250 Gateway Blvd. Prescott.
• Days: Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Closed: Sunday
Cottonwood testing site: 300 South Willard St., PCR test.
• Days: Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Camp Verde testing site: Location: 1298 W Finnie Flat Road. PCR test.
• Days: Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Yavapai County reports 165 COVID-19 cases and three deaths since Wednesday May 4, 2022. There have been 48,359 positive cases and 1,216 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports eight COVID-patients, VVMC reports two patients, and the VA reports two patients. Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or what seems to be a bad cold, should get tested for COVID-19.
For questions about vaccine registration or to find an appointment near you please visit www.azdhs.gov or call 1-844-542-8201.
Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.
