Church News: May 12, 2022

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com (www.dcourier.com/faith-values) to allow more churches and events to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

Happenings and sermons at Prescott-area churches, congregations and places of worship, as of May 11, 2022:

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship, 148 S. Marina St., downtown Prescott – Join us Sunday at 10:30 a.m. to hear from Pastor Matt, or come earlier (9 a.m.) to join a Sunday School class. This week, Pastor Matt teaches “The Conviction to Follow Jesus” (Acts 4:1-22). SolidRockPrescott.org.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, Prescott. Join us where we live by faith in Christ through worship, study, service, and loving one another. Opportunities for Bible study, worship and fellowship are offered every Sunday and multiple times during the week. Worship in person or live stream. Come connect in faith.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church, 735 E. Road 1 South – Join us Sunday, May 15, at 10 a.m. celebrating the 5th Sunday of Easter. Pastor Bob Gilfert’s message: “The Fee of Discipleship.” Worship in church or watch livestream on Facebook/CVUMC2 and website. Sunday School – Adults, 9 a.m.; Children, 10 a.m.

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott. Please join us Friday, May 13, for Shabbat Services at 6 p.m. in person or on Zoom. Join us for Torah Study at 10 a.m. Saturday. For more information or if you have a child interested in religious school, please call 928-708-0018 or email office@brithshalom-az.org.

Realms of Glory Ministries, ROGM meets every Sunday at 2 p.m. at Christian Fellowship Church, 501 Campbell St., Prescott. Affiliated with Christian International, Dr. Bill Hamon. For more information, visit www.realmsofgloryministries.com or call 928-717-1710. Come expecting to receive.

Saving Grace, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. savinggracelutherancvaz.org. 928-636-9533. “Now We Know the End of the Story.” 10 a.m. Sunday Worship, 11:30 a.m. “Closer Look” at the lessons. 4 p.m. Tuesdays “The Messiah: Revealing Jesus in the Old Testament.” 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays Women’s Bible Study: “Where Love Abides.”

Unity of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave., 928-445-1850; unityprescott.org. Services are at 9 and 11 a.m. Masks are optional at both services. Join us Sunday for Rev. Richard Rogers’ message, “The Word.” Musical guests: Bill and Suellen Dicker. We envision a world joyfully transformed through spiritual awakening.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Prescott, invites all to worship; www.slecp.org or 928-778-4499. Saturdays, 5:30 p.m.; Sundays, 8 and 10 a.m. Sunday School and Youth Ministry information online or call office. Please make your donations for our food pantry Thursdays, 2 to 4 p.m.; food pickup Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon; all are welcome!

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 15, in our building and online. Rev. Patty Willis: “The Road Taken and the Road Not Taken.” Where have we been and where are we going? What are our concerns going forward? Hear: Granite Peak Singers. www.prescottuu.org.

Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott. In-person worship and live streaming on Facebook, Saturdays at 5 p.m., Sundays at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Join us weekdays for Prayer Time at 2 p.m. Unhurried Spanish Devotionals Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. on Facebook, facebook.com/prescottumc/videos. 928-778-1950.

St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott. A traditional Anglican parish with emphasis on Biblical teachings and how to live an ancient faith in a modern world. Services: Sundays, 10:30 a.m.; Wednesdays, 10 a.m.; and Thursdays, Evensong at 4 p.m. Father George Parrish and congregation welcomes you! 928-327-9479.

The Center for Spiritual Living, inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation at 10 followed by Service featuring local musicians at 10:30. Youth Program at 10:30. 3755 Willow Creek Road, www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602. Also online: https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott.

Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org. “Shabbat Emor” May 14. “Lag BaOmer” celebration May 19 – discusses the ethics our leaders and representatives should have. Free 5782 calendars, free 100% cotton masks available! Arrange consultations or discussions by phone, online, email, poste: 928-237-0390, 227-0582, ansheitorah@gmail.com. Safety first! Wear masks! Vaccinate if possible!

Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 945 Rancho Vista Drive. “Elements of Sound.” Join us outdoors on the deck at PUUF and feel the waves of sound energy vibrate through you. Sound Therapist Niki Shields will demonstrate the healing power of sound by using gongs and other instruments. Masks mandatory.

Alliance Bible Church, a church family where you belong! Sunday ministries for children! This Sunday special guest speaker Steve Lovell will be sharing Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. Coffee fellowship to follow. Midweek fellowships and Bible studies. 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. 928-776-1549. Livestream: www.abcprescott.com.

Starting Point Church — To lead people to become fully devoted followers of Jesus Christ. That’s our mission. Join us in this journey, make some great friends, and reach out with God’s love to others. Saturdays at 5 p.m. (w/childcare); Sundays, 10:10 a.m. Kids church every Sunday. www.mysp.church.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive, PV – Sunday worship services, 9 and 11 a.m. Live streaming and masking is optional. All are welcome. Free takeout meal May 13.

Mountaintop Christian Fellowship, 1519 W. Gurley St. Come join us for worship Sunday mornings at 10. Check out our children’s wing, with indoor playground. Wednesday Night Service at 6. Women’s Ministry Tuesdays 6 p.m. Men’s Ministry Wednesdays 6 a.m. and every other Tuesday, 6 p.m. www.mountaintopchristianfellowship.org or on Facebook.

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (LCMS). Join us for worship on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. followed with fellowship and refreshments; 11 a.m. is our bible studies and Sunday School. Tuesday is an adult bible study at 10 a.m. and Friday is a women’s bible study at 9:30. He is Risen!

Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh, PV. Sunday worship, 10 a.m. Come and worship with us. All are welcome. Masks optional. Having trouble affording food? Food pantry open to all. Mondays, 9 to 11 a.m.

American Lutheran Church - We have both Traditional (8 and 10:30 a.m.) and Contemporary (9 and 10:30 a.m.) Sunday Services, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott; ALCKids is 10:30 a.m. Sundays, “The Rock” (Youth Group Center), 655 Talwatha by PHS; high school students, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; middle school 6 p.m. Thursdays.

Prescott SDA Church, 2989 Willow Creek Road, has two services on Saturdays; the first service is at 9 a.m., the second is at 11:15. An adult bible study class and programs for youth and kids is at 10 a.m. A fun kids church is once a month. https://prescottaz.adventistchurch.org.

Prescott Church of the Nazarene, www.prescottnazarene.com – Join us for Sunday worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship grow and serve Christ.

Baha’is of the Quad Cities, welcome all to any of the activities listed here: azbahais.com. Enjoy virtues classes for children and youth, interfaith devotionals and prayer gatherings. “The earth is but one country and mankind its citizens.” Baha’u’llah ~ For more information, call 623-204-2186.

Mystical Spiritualist Church – Spiritualism for the 21st Century! We meet the first and third Sundays at 10 a.m. at Collective Alchemies, 211 Grove Ave., Prescott. Please enter through the backdoor. For more info, call Pastor John-Aaron at 928-274-5245.

Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott – Sunday services and Sunday school are at 10 a.m. Wednesday services are at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Tuesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome.

Dewey-Humboldt Church of Christ, meeting at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail, Prescott Country Club, offers 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sundays. Bible-based worship includes communion, prayer, A cappella singing, scripture reading and teaching. Come learn from the scriptures. For more information, call 928-458-8287 or visit www.dewey-humboldtchurchofchrist.com.

Firm Foundation Bible Church – Join us Sundays at 10 a.m. for great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. Check out our website at FirmFoundationPV.org for information on our many mid-week activities. We’re located at 8933 Florentine Road.

Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

St. George Orthodox Church – Over 2,000 years ago! That is when our church started. Have you ever wondered how the early church worshipped? Come and see! The only difference will be the sermon. Come and hear the oldest hymns in Christendom. Service starts at 9:30. prescottorthodox.com.

St. Luke Ebony Christian Church, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation, we welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music. Pastor Kendra Hobson: 480-606-8609.

The Salvation Army, 237 S. Montezuma, Prescott, has been meeting serving physical, emotional and spiritual needs of our community for over 125 years. We have Adult Sunday School at 9:30 and worship services at 11. Come just as you are, everyone is welcome.

Willow Hills Baptist Church — Worship in our gym, social distancing, Sundays at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. with choir and orchestra. Contemporary service is at 11:15 a.m. Sunday school classes are available for adults during each worship hour. Children and youth Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. AWANA-children at 5 p.m. Sundays.