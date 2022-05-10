Obituary Notice: Virginia 'Ginny' Walters
Originally Published: May 10, 2022 10:01 p.m.
Virginia “Ginny” Walters, 100, of Prescott, Arizona, born May 16, 1921, passed away peacefully with her family at her bedside May 8, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.
