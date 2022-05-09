OFFERS
Pet of the Week: Twiggy (United Animal Friends)

Twiggy is a 16-year-old orange tortoiseshell, and is in need of a forever home. (Courtesy photo)

Twiggy is a 16-year-old orange tortoiseshell, and is in need of a forever home. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: May 9, 2022 5 p.m.

Twiggy is a 16-year-old orange tortoiseshell who likes to take it easy. Give her a lap and this sweet cat will be your cuddle partner. Twiggy is blind so she will need a little time to become familiar with new surroundings. She is very calm and affectionate and can be picked up and petted. She is not good around dogs.

Twiggy is current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV/Heartworm and is spayed. Her diet includes food to support kidney health that is available in pet supply stores. She is declawed on her front paws.

If you are interested in adopting Twiggy, please fill out the “Matchmaking Questionnaire” found online at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. Filling out this form does not obligate you to adopt.  Email questions to kristinegruda@gmail.com. Being a senior cat, Twiggy’s adoption fee is $30.

Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.

