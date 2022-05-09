Pet of the Week: Tiggerella (Catty Shack)

Tiggerella has lovely grey and brown stripes on her legs/dots on her back. She is very sweet and playful and of course curious! Her two siblings have been adopted so now it’s her turn! She can be seen Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Catty Shack Cat Rescue, 627 S. Granite St., Prescott.

You can also fill out an application@cattyshackrescue.org. Yavapai County residents only, please!

Information and photo provided by Catty Shack Cat Rescue.