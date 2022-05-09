Firefighters strengthen, improve northwest edge of the Crooks Fire; remains 96% contained

Firefighters say they have made progress in strengthening and improving the northwest edge of the Crooks Fire to prevent growth during “critical fire weather,” a Prescott National Forest news release reported Monday morning, May 9.

The wildfire, located 11 miles south of Prescott on the Bradshaw Ranger District near Mt. Union, remains 96% contained after charring about 9,402 acres of timber and chaparral.

Forest Service officials say they are still investigating the cause of the Crooks Fire, which started April 18, and that 217 personnel are currently assigned to containing and extinguishing the rest of the blaze.

“Crews and heavy equipment will continue to patrol the fire, mop up remaining hot spots near control lines, repair and rehabilitate areas where suppression actions were taken, and clear hazardous snags and debris along roadways in and around the fire area,” the release stated. “Light smoke may be visible at times, as interior fuels continue to burn and smolder.”

Prescott National Forest Service officials added that they will provide their next update about the Crooks Fire on Monday, May 16, after having released daily updates since the fire began.

“Over the next few days, the Incident Management Team will begin to release resources,” the release stated. “This process is known as right-sizing the organization. Crews will be released from the fire as objectives are met and made available to assist with other wildfires in the southwest.”

The firefighters who remain on the Crooks Fire will “patrol and hold the fire perimeter to ensure the fire remains within the planning area,” the release added.

“As resources are released, the CWZ Type 3 team will begin moving the Incident Base Camp out of Watson Lake and over to Groom Creek Horse Camp on the Bradshaw Ranger District,” the release stated. “This move could start on Tuesday, May 10, and continue through Thursday, May 12, allowing the City of Prescott to reopen Watson Lake.”

Forest Service officials are reminding residents in the Crooks Fire area to drive cautiously on the roads as firefighters continue to work in and around the fire area.

“The Prescott National Forest has issued a new reduced closure order, which reduces the size [of the closure area] and continues to provide for public and firefighter safety,” the release stated. “Hazards still exist in and around the fire area and residents living nearby should utilize care as fire-weakened trees, ash pits, and burned stump holes remain.”

What follows is more information about fire restrictions, the weather, the forest closure and a Temporary Flight Restriction over the Crooks Fire area, per the release.

Fire restrictions: Fire restrictions limit certain activities on public lands during periods of extreme fire risk. Fire restrictions have various levels, called stages. Each stage limits specific activities and can vary from place to place, even in areas close to restricted areas. Before you visit national forests or public lands, check current fire restrictions at WildlandFire.az.gov.

Weather: Sunny, dry and breezy conditions are expected to continue through Wednesday, May 11. A weather system will rapidly intensify south-southwest winds May 11, before winds shift to the northwest that evening. Drier and less windy conditions will return later this week, the release stated.

Forest closure: The Prescott National Forest has reduced the fire-area emergency closure, allowing for Upper Goldwater Lake and parts of the Circle Trail to reopen to the public. The closure is designed to protect public health and safety due to firefighting operations on the Crooks Fire. To read the Crooks Fire area closure order and map, visit bit.ly/3k2kwj8.

Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) implemented: Wildfires are a “No Drone Zone.” Flying recreational and media drones in a TFR is illegal and impedes fire suppression efforts, the release stated. “Report drones to local law enforcement,” the release added. “If You Fly, We Can’t!”

—The Daily Courier