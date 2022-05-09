Early Bird Lion’s Club announces PV Days Parade winners; Sun Valley Rides Carnival to remain over May 12-15 weekend

OFFERS
Prescott Valley Days carnival on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

By The Daily Courier

As of Monday, May 9, 2022

The Prescott Valley Early Bird Lion’s Club announced the first- and second-place winners in five different categories for the Prescott Valley Days Parade on Saturday, May 7.

The parade winners are as follows:

  • Commercial: Frist place, Taylor Water; Second place, Chick-fil-A and Pioneer Title Agency

  • Classic Cars: Frist place, Mile High Tractors; Second place, Dewey Classic Cruisers

  • Civic/Nonprofit: Frist place, Yavapai Girl Scouts; Second place, Prescott Valley Charter School

  • Marching/Color Guard: Frist place, Franklin Phonetic Band; Second Place, Bradshaw Mountain Middle School Band

  • Youth: Frist place, Depalma’s Team USA Karate; Second Place, Liberty Traditional School

Additionally, due to scheduling changes for the carnival, Sun Valley Rides will remain in Prescott Valley for the weekend of May 12-15...