Adoption Spotlight: Tyler

Tyler. (Courtesy)

Tyler. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: May 9, 2022 9:38 p.m.

Tyler is a kind, creative and passionate young man who wears his heart on his sleeve. He loves shooting hoops and playing football – he’ll be playing football on his school team this fall. Athletic prowess aside, he is calm, easygoing and hopes to be a professional artist one day. Get to know Tyler and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org.

