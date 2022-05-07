Obituary: Vernon Lee Bitner
Vernon Lee Bitner was born on Nov. 3, 1936, to Leslie Merle Bitner and Lucille Mary Bitner in Kansas City, Kansas. He joined his wife, Linda Louise Bitner, in the presence of their lord and savior on April 10, 2022.
Vernon graduated from Wyndotte High School in 1955. He married Linda Norgard on July 20, 1956. They were happily married for 61 years raising two daughters and enjoying their grandchildren.
While residing in Kansas City, Vernon built custom cabinetry and completed home remodeling work. They relocated to Casper, Wyoming, where they started a successful contracting business, building homes across the Casper area. They added a farm and ranch operation that focused on registered Angus cattle. In 1984, relocated to Dewey, Arizona, where they continued a contracting business building custom homes. He was a meticulous builder with an eye for detail and quality work.
He was preceded in death by his beautiful wife, Linda; his parents; brothers, Norman Bitner and Leslie Bitner, Jr.
He is survived by two daughters, Tammy Cobb (Jon), Casper, Wyoming; Tracy Gutier (Milton), Phoenix, Arizona; a sister, Mary Anderson of Ellijay, Georgia; Grandchildren, Tyler Holm (Candice), Tristan Carpenter (Cody), Katrina Cobb (Matthew Shell) and many great-grandchildren.
In honor of Vernon’s wishes, no services were held.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at: https://secure.pancan.org/site/Donation2?df_id=2681&mfc_pref=T&2681.donation=form1
Information provided by the family.
