Obituary: Vernon Lee Bitner

OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Need2Know: Prescott’s veteran-owned Rugged Pilot Coffee 1 of 10 small businesses chosen for QVC2 TV spot; Matthias Design/Superstition Meadery 1 of 3 state winners in 2022 craft beer marketing awards Prescott’s McCormick Street property proposed as mixed-use project; sale up for City Council vote Tuesday Residents celebrate restoration of Perkinsville Bridge area of Verde River County supervisors focus on compensation adjustments, new Justice Center in 2022-23 budget Hundreds enjoy 2022 Prescott Valley Days parade on Saturday Sinema talks Crooks Fire, infrastructure needs during visit to Prescott Regional Airport Local mother, education activist enabling all AZ children to live their best life Arizona law allows abortion pills as alternative if Roe v. Wade is overturned Tribes credited with elevating vaccinations in rural Arizona Crooks Fire stays 96% contained but officials warn of incoming ‘critical fire weather’

Subscribe Now
Sunday, May 08
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: Vernon Lee Bitner

Vernon Lee Bitner. (Courtesy)

Vernon Lee Bitner. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: May 7, 2022 9:11 p.m.

Vernon Lee Bitner was born on Nov. 3, 1936, to Leslie Merle Bitner and Lucille Mary Bitner in Kansas City, Kansas. He joined his wife, Linda Louise Bitner, in the presence of their lord and savior on April 10, 2022.

Vernon graduated from Wyndotte High School in 1955. He married Linda Norgard on July 20, 1956. They were happily married for 61 years raising two daughters and enjoying their grandchildren.

While residing in Kansas City, Vernon built custom cabinetry and completed home remodeling work. They relocated to Casper, Wyoming, where they started a successful contracting business, building homes across the Casper area. They added a farm and ranch operation that focused on registered Angus cattle. In 1984, relocated to Dewey, Arizona, where they continued a contracting business building custom homes. He was a meticulous builder with an eye for detail and quality work.

He was preceded in death by his beautiful wife, Linda; his parents; brothers, Norman Bitner and Leslie Bitner, Jr.

He is survived by two daughters, Tammy Cobb (Jon), Casper, Wyoming; Tracy Gutier (Milton), Phoenix, Arizona; a sister, Mary Anderson of Ellijay, Georgia; Grandchildren, Tyler Holm (Candice), Tristan Carpenter (Cody), Katrina Cobb (Matthew Shell) and many great-grandchildren.

In honor of Vernon’s wishes, no services were held.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at: https://secure.pancan.org/site/Donation2?df_id=2681&mfc_pref=T&2681.donation=form1

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries