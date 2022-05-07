Obituary: Jerry Mitchell Kadrmas

In loving memory of Jerry “Mickie” Kadrmas who passed away peacefully with his three sisters by his side in Prescott, Arizona. He was born to Jerry and Inga Kadrmas in Dickinson, North Dakota.

The family moved to Torrance, California, in the 1950s. Mickie graduated from Narbonne High School in 1968 and enlisted in the military where he became a United States Marine Reserve.

After his service, he worked as an electrician in the Aerospace industry for over 40 years. In 2012, Mickie retired and moved to Prescott. He enjoyed the remainder of his years fishing, taking road trips, and working on classic cars. He also loved spending time in local bars where he played pool and told remarkable stories.

Throughout his life, Mickie made numerous friends who were an important part of his extended family. He will be missed dearly, but the legacy of his life will never be forgotten.

Mickie is survived by sisters, Rebecca Tiano, Ramona Stanovich (Martin), Sonja Biele; nephew, Greg Crossman (Echo); nieces, Shannon Stanovich, Cory Yniguez, Chelsey Utsler (Seth); great-nephews and great-niece, Hunter Crossman, Ulric Utsler, and Lela Crossman.

Donations can be made in memory of Mickie to either St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or DAV Chapter 16, Prescott, Arizona.

