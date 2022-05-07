Obituary: Delphine Flora Burks

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Delphine Flora Burks (AKA “Del”) of Prescott, Arizona on April 30, 2022. She was born on Dec. 19, 1935, in Utica, Michigan to Ruffin and Martha Van de Moortell who lived on a vegetable farm at the time with her older sister, Elsa.

Del married Albert W. Burks on July 23, 1960, in a small, private ceremony in Montecito, California. They shared a long and happy life together in Santa Monica, California for 49 years, until his passing in December 2009. She was a loving wife to Al, mother of three, grandmother (or “Boma”), and a friend to many. She was a proud business owner and effective bookkeeper for many years. She enjoyed long walks and she loved her family fiercely.

Del is survived by her three children: sons, Kevan with wife, Toni, Clinton with wife, Regine and daughter, Brenda; her four grandchildren, Tyler, Jordyn, Victoria and Brianna (AKA “Bela”). She will also be missed by her sister, Elsa Ruhman; niece, Martha and spouse, Lucky; nephew, Eric and wife, Adrianna and their two children, Anthony and Mia; as well as many friends from the Santa Monica and Prescott communities.

Del’s wish to pass in her beautiful home in Prescott, Arizona, with her family by her side happened as she had always wanted, on a beautiful Northern Arizona Saturday afternoon.

Donations to St Jude’s Children Hospital in lieu of flowers would be appreciated. Del’s funeral was held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home in Prescott. Please visit Del’s obituary at www.ruffnerwakelin.com to share a memory of her. Her final resting place will be to join Al and her parents at Wood Lawn Cemetery in Santa Monica, California, at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022.

Information provided by the funeral home.