Obituary: Debbie Lynn Thompson

Debbie Lynn Thompson passed away peacefully with her family at her bedside on April 1, 2022 in Prescott, Arizona. She was born on May 21, 1970 in Porterville, California.

She is survived by her father Gerald Meier, her brother Justin Meier of Porterville, and her longtime companion Kevin D. Casey.

Services were rendered by Affordable Burial and Cremation in Chino Valley, AZ. A memorial service is planned for later.

We wish to thank all the staff at YRMC West ICU for their excellent care. We are grateful and she will be missed by those close to her.

Information provided by the family.