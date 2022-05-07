Adoption Spotlight: Travis
Originally Published: May 7, 2022 9:19 p.m.
Travis is a curious boy who likes to be on the go. He has found simple joys in life which can sustain him for long periods of time: music, kid friendly videos, swings, slides and good food. He is affectionate and likes to be close to you. Get to know Travis and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
