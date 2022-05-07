Adoption Spotlight: Tocara
Originally Published: May 7, 2022 9:27 p.m.
Tocara, who likes to go by Cara, is a lovable young lady who always has a smile on her face! She’s a girly-girl who likes making jewelry and hair accessories and doing her makeup. She also enjoys the hula hoop, jump roping, arts and crafts and spending time with friends and loved ones. She dreams of going to Disneyland with her forever family and hopes to become a lawyer when she grows up. Get to know Cara and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
