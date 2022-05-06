OFFERS
Crooks Fire remains 96% contained as of May 6, but residents, visitors warned about potential flare-ups

The Crooks Fire is 96% contained as of Friday, May 6, 2022. (Prescott National Forest/Courtesy)

The Crooks Fire is 96% contained as of Friday, May 6, 2022. (Prescott National Forest/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: May 6, 2022 10:34 a.m.

The Crooks Fire remained at 96% containment as of May 6, the Central West Zone Type 3 Team reported in a news release about the blaze 11 nautical miles south of Prescott on the Bradshaw Ranger District near Mt. Union.

About 9,402 acres of timber and chaparral have burned in the fire, which started April 18. The cause for the blaze remains under investigation, the release stated.

With command of the firefighting efforts transitioning from California Interagency Incident Management Team 4 (CIIMT4) to the Type 3 Team, 300 personnel have now been assigned to the firefight, down from 500 personnel May 5.

“Fire suppression and repair work continues on the fire as crews build contingency line in the Spruce Mountain-area,” the release reported. “The contingency line acts as a secondary fire line and helps slow potential fire spread. It also provides for community safety due to the potential for increasing terrain-driven winds pushing the remaining unsecured edge to the north and northeast.”

On May 5, firefighting crews caught a flare-up on the northwest side of the fire with the help of aircraft providing bucket work, the release added.

“Firefighters continue to patrol and monitor the perimeter of the fire checking for interior smokes and hot spots,” the release stated. “As work continues, residents and visitors need to be aware of heavy equipment and firefighting resources traveling in and out of the area.”

Stay out of the closure area, officials say

Prescott National Forest officials are reminding the public that they have implemented a fire-area emergency closure in the area of the Crooks Fire, which is designed to protect the public’s and firefighters’ safety.

“However, law enforcement and firefighters continue to find people hiking and off-roading within the closure area,” the release added.

Although the fire remains 96% contained and “fire activity has significantly decreased, hazards exist in and around the fire’s perimeter,” the release stated.

“Ash pits, stump holes, and downed trees can often go unnoticed by the public and create additional safety risks,” the release added. “The Upper and Lower Wolf Creek Campgrounds, Groom Creek Horse Camp, Ranch Trail #62, and Goldwater Lake remain closed. Watson Lake also remains closed as it continues to serve as base camp for fire crews and overhead.”

Weather conditions still not helping firefight

Another round of critical fire weather is forecast for the fire area for the next few days, from May 6-9.

“Warm temperatures, increased southwest winds and low humidity levels play a role in fire activity and behavior,” the release stated. “Firefighters remain vigilant ahead of the critical fire weather and have crews staged to provide for initial attack should a new start occur.”

Stage 1 fire restrictions went into effect May 5 on the Prescott National Forest and State Trust lands in Yavapai County. Detailed fire restriction information is available online at WildlandFire.az.gov.

What follows is more information about the weather, forest closure and a Temporary Flight Restriction over the Crooks Fire area, per the release.

Weather: Ridgetop winds were expected to increase between 9:30-10 a.m. May 6, with afternoon gusts expected to increase to 25-30 mph. Poor humidity was expected again during the evening of May 6.

“Red Flag conditions are likely Saturday [May 7] and potentially into early next week due to very dry conditions and strong southwest winds,” the release stated.

Forest closure: The Prescott National Forest has implemented a fire-area emergency closure to protect public health and safety because of firefighting operations and fire danger associated with the Crooks Fire. To read the Crooks Fire area closure order and map, visit bit.ly/3k2kwj8.

Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) implemented: Wildfires are a “No Drone Zone.” Flying recreational and media drones in a TFR is illegal and impedes fire suppression efforts, the release stated. “Report drones to local law enforcement,” the release added. “If You Fly, We Can’t!”

