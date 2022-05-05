Obituary: Shawn Marshall Winfrey
Originally Published: May 5, 2022 9:28 p.m.
It is with great sorrow that her family announces the passing of Shawn Marshall Winfrey on April 30, 2022. She was born Nov. 25, 1956.
We will miss her incredible sense of humor. She loved horses, traveling and her family.
Her son Jarrod was her pride, joy and best friend. She always said he was her rock. She is survived by her son Jarrod Winfrey, grandsons Evan & Asher Winfrey, sister Kimey Chalfont and brother Woody Marshall.
A memorial will be announced at a later date.
Information was provided by the family.
