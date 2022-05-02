OFFERS
Monday, May 02
Firefighters’ lines hold Crooks Fire during red-flag winds May 1, as containment rises to 75%
Prescott National Forest/Courtesy

Prescott National Forest/Courtesy

Originally Published: May 2, 2022 10:01 a.m.

Despite extreme winds May 1, firefighters’ lines held on the Crooks Fire, as containment rose to 75% on the blaze located 11 nautical miles south of Prescott on the Bradshaw Ranger District near Mt. Union.

As of May 2, the fire covered 9,402 acres and was still burning timber and chaparral, a Prescott National Forest news release reported.

Forest officials stated that 826 personnel remain assigned to battle the Crooks Fire, the cause for which remains under investigation. The fire started April 18.

“Red flag conditions tested containment lines Sunday [May 1] on the fire, with strong southwest winds and low relative humidity,” the release stated. “Blowing ash and dust were present with some interior pockets of fuels producing smoke. The hard work of firefighters paid off as containment lines held during 44 mph wind gusts. The fire area did not expand, and containment increased to 75%.”

On May 1, crews continued to focus on protecting structures and finished thinning vegetation along Senator Highway, the release added.

“This [clearing of vegetation] was to provide a fire break, which will help provide protection to communities for years to come,” the release stated. “Heavy equipment is being used to repair road damage in preparation for re-population of evacuated neighborhoods, when conditions are safe, and the [Yavapai County] Sheriff approves.”

However, forest officials warn that the Crooks Fire is still burning and that firefighters need more time to fully contain it.

“The weather remains dry, and the forest is parched by drought,” the release added. “Firefighters will be patrolling, monitoring and mopping up hot spots on the Crooks Fire on Monday [May 2] and every day until containment reaches 100%.”

Forest officials encourage residents on the wildland-urban interface “to thin vegetation for defensible space around homes,” the release stated. YavapaiFirewise.org offers helpful tips.

What follows is more information about weather, smoke, evacuations and the forest’s closure related to the Crooks Fire, per the release.

Weather: Dry and breezy conditions were expected again May 2, with southwest winds gusting at 10-20 mph. Minimum humidity should be around 20%. Gusts near 30 mph are possible May 3, as a low-pressure system passes through central Arizona.

Smoke information: Residents can monitor current conditions for the Crooks Fire on the Arizona Smoke Forecasting system at bit.ly/3KlwhMk.

Evacuations: Several areas remain in both the “Ready” and “Set” status. Residents should continue to monitor the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office’s (YCSO) Facebook page for more information at facebook.com/YavapaiCountySheriff/.

Forest closure: To protect public health and safety due to firefighting operations and the fire danger associated with the Crooks Fire, the Prescott National Forest has expanded the fire-area emergency closure to the south. To read the Crooks Fire area closure order and map, visit bit.ly/3k2kwj8.

Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) in place: Wildfires are a “No Drone Zone.” Flying recreational and media drones in a TFR is illegal and impedes fire suppression efforts, the release stated. “Report drones to local law enforcement,” the release added.

