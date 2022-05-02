Adoption Spotlight: Neveah V.
Originally Published: May 2, 2022 8:40 p.m.
Neveah is a friendly and sweet girl who exudes joy. She loves to play in the pool, being pushed in the swings at the park and to play with her toys. Neveah wants to stay active, happy and loves being social. Get to know Neveah and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
