Obituary: Rosemary Jo Moore

On the afternoon of March 4, 2022 our heavenly father called his angel Rosemary Jo Moore (Bell, Shaw, Richison) at age 72. Rosemary was born on July 2, 1949, to Earl H. and Myrtle A. Moore. Rose was preceded in death by her parents, two siblings, and one child and is survived by her two siblings, four children, eight grandchildren, and six great grandchildren, children. Rose worked for almost 27 years as a driver for United Parcel Service (U.P.S), where for several years, she was a very familiar face on the downtown Prescott route moving heavy boxes in and out of its busy shops. Rose passed in her home peacefully with family by her side. Information provided by the family.