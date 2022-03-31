Obituary Notice: Richard C. Smith
Originally Published: March 31, 2022 9:29 p.m.
Richard C. Smith, age 83, of Dewey, Arizona, passed away on March 25, 2022 in Prescott, Arizona. Affordable Burial and Cremation of Prescott Valley is in charge of the arrangements.
