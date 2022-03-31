Obituary: Bonnie Jean (Tuskey) Sutherland

Bonnie Jean (Tuskey) Sutherland, also affectionately known as Jeannie, was born May 28, 1976 and passed March 27, 2022 in Prescott, Arizona. She is survived by her husband, David Sutherland; daughter, Ceili Tuskey; a granddaughter, nephews, a niece and her brothers, Bruce, Erik and David. A Celebration of Life for Bonnie Jean “Jeannie” Sutherland will be April 3, 2 p.m., at the Watson Lake Upper Ramada in Prescott. Information provided by the family.