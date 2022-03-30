Church News: March 31, 2022

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com (www.dcourier.com/faith-values) to allow more churches and events to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

Happenings and sermons at Prescott-area churches, congregations and places of worship, as of March 30, 2022:

Heights Church is back with its annual Easter celebration at Watson Lake. Join us on April 17, at 10 a.m. for a time of encouragement, free food, free park access, fun activities for the whole family, and more! We hope you gather with us as we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus!

Baha’is of the Quad Cities, welcome all to any of the activities listed here: azbahais.com. Enjoy virtues classes for children and youth, interfaith devotionals and prayer gatherings. “The earth is but one country and mankind its citizens.” Baha’u’llah ~ For more information call 623-204-2186 or visit the website above.

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott – Please join us Friday, April 1, for Shabbat Services at 6 p.m. in person or on Zoom. Join us for Torah Study 10 a.m. Saturday. For more information or if you have a child interested in religious school, please call 928-708-0018 or email office@brithshalom-az.org.

Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. savinggracelutherancvaz.org. 928-636-9533 – God uses His authority in mercy. Sunday Worship, 10 a.m.; Tuesday study, 4 p.m. Commissioning and Ascension; Wednesday Women’s Study, 9:30 a.m. Nutrients for a Fruitful Vineyard: Promised Joy; Wednesday Lenten Worship, 4 p.m. Witnesses to Christ: Pontius Pilate.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive, PV – Sunday Worship services, 9 and 11 a.m. Live streaming and masking is optional. All are welcome. Free takeout meal April 8. Soup Supper on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. during Lent. Lenten Service Wednesday evenings, 6:30.

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship, 148 S. Marina, Prescott; SolidRockPrescott.org – Join us Sunday at 8:30 or 10:30 a.m. (in person or online) or come early for coffee and donuts. Sunday School classes available for adults and kids. Sunday, Pastor Matt teaches the second week of our series on Acts.

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (LCMS), 1202 Green Lane, Prescott. 928-778-9122 – Join us for our last midweek Lenten service Wednesday, April 6. Also, Maundy Thursday service, April 14, and Good Friday service, April 15, both at 5 p.m. “He is Risen.”

Alliance Bible Church, 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott – A church family where you belong! Sunday ministries for children! This Sunday, Pastor John’s message will be “Healing in His Wings” (James 5). Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. Join the coffee fellowship after the service. 928-776-1549. Livestream: www.abcprescott.com.

Mountaintop Christian Fellowship, 1519 W. Gurley St. – Come join us for worship every Sunday morning at 10. Check out our children’s wing, complete with indoor playground. Wednesday Night Service at 6. Women’s Ministry Tuesdays at 6 p.m. Men’s Ministry Wednesdays at 6 a.m. www.mountaintopchristianfellowship.org or on Facebook.

Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org – Shabbat HaChodesh, Rosh Chodesh Nissan, Parashat Tazria: Saturday, April 2, discusses purifications. Kabbalat Shabbat Friday’s zoom, free 5782 calendars, and free cotton masks available! Arrange consultations or discussions by phone, online, email, poste: 928-237-0390, 227-0582, ansheitorah@gmail.com. Safety for all first! Wear masks! Vaccinate if possible!

Free Indeed Fellowship – John 8:36 “Therefore if the Son makes you free, you shall be free indeed.” For women who have relinquished a child through abortion or adoption, to share, heal, support and experience Christ’s forgiveness. We’ll meet Saturday, April 9, at 10 at The Porch. For details, email maryannwinslow1@gmail.com.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church worship the fifth Sunday in Lent, 10 a.m. April 3. Pastor Bob Gilfert’s message: “What About Church?” Live streaming Facebook/CVUMC2 and www.chinovalleyumc.org. Sunday School: Adults, 9 a.m.; Children, 10 a.m. Lenten Study “The Lord’s Prayer,” Wednesdays 6 p.m. and Thursdays 10 a.m.

LDS Chapel, 1101 Sandretto Drive, Prescott – Residents are invited to Holy Week, Holy Walk, a program of music and the spoken word to help us all take fuller advantage of the Easter Season. 6:30 to 8 p.m. Families with children are welcome, light refreshments served.

Unity of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave. 928-445-1850, unityprescott.org – Sunday services at 9 and 11 a.m. Masks optional. Rev. Richard Rogers’ message: “Miracles,” Sunday, April 3. Musical guest is Cassie Chilton. Join us on Easter Sunday, April 17, at 10 a.m. at Prescott Valley’s Theater on the Green.

The Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation at 10 followed by service featuring local musicians at 10:30. Youth Program at 10:30. www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602. Also online: https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott.

St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott – Experience the Ancient Faith in a Modern World! Services: Sundays, 10:30 a.m.; Wednesdays, 10 a.m.; Thursdays, 6:30 p.m. Come grow with us and learn about the Orthodox Anglican traditions. Potluck after services every third Sunday. We welcome you to our community!

Starting Point Church — Do you want to reach the Quad Cities for God? Join us Friday evening at 6 to learn about our Kindness Explosion, and then again Saturday morning at 8:30 as we “love bomb” our city. Sunday’s regular service is at 10:10 a.m. with Kids Church too. www.mysp.church.

Prescott Valley United Methodist Church, 8944 E. Sommer Drive, Prescott Valley, is inviting all to visit us in person. We’d love to see your smiling faces. If you can’t, please visit us on Sundays at 10:15 at our YouTube Channel (https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCsyR15FKcp4517X-Q2rxeZw). 928-772-6366. Hope to see you soon.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church welcomes all to worship; www.slecp.org or 928-778-4499. Service on Saturdays, 5:30 p.m.; Sundays, 8 and 10 a.m.; also online via Facebook, 10 a.m. Sundays. Our food pantry serves many in the communities, donations Thursdays, 2 to 4 p.m.; pickup Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon. Love thy neighbors.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave., Prescott – “Cantata” Worship Service: Come join our choir presentation’s adaptation of Joseph M. Martin’s “Canticle of the Cross” on Palm Sunday, April 10, 10 a.m. Strings, flute and percussion help to make this Holy Week Music Service a moving journey through lament to hope. 928-445-4536.

Women of Wisdom, an interdenominational Christian fellowship of Bible Study, music and prayer for women of all ages and backgrounds, is accepting registrations for the eight-week session beginning Wednesday, April 6. Wednesdays 8:15 to 11:15 a.m. at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive. Call 928-445-4348 to register. Scholarships/free child care available.

Summit Bible Church meets at the Chino Valley Senior Center, Memory Park, at 10:30 a.m. We invite you to stop by on Sunday. Join us for fellowship. Attend worship service where we present the Truth of Jesus Christ through the Gospel. Pastor Bill Martin welcomes you at 928-300-9087.

First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott – We are continuing to follow CDC guidelines. Mask wearing is now optional at our 10:30 a.m. worship service each Sunday. All are welcome. 928-445-4555. fccprescott@gmail.com or visit fccprescott.org. We are an open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ.

Prescott Church of the Nazarene, www.prescottnazarene.com – Join us for Sunday worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship grow and serve Christ.

Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott – In-person worship and live streaming on Facebook, Saturdays at 5 p.m., and Sundays at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Join us weekdays for Prayer Time at 2 p.m., Unhurried Spanish Devotionals Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. on Facebook, facebook.com/prescottumc/videos. 928-778-1950.

Mystical Spiritualist Church – Spiritualism for the 21st Century! We meet the first and third Sundays at 10 a.m. at Collective Alchemies, 211 Grove Ave., Prescott. Please enter through the backdoor. For more info, call Pastor John-Aaron at 928-274-5245.

The Prescott SDA Church, 2989 Willow Creek Road, has two worship services on Saturdays; 9 a.m. is a smaller service for distancing, 11:15 is a full worship service. At 10 there is an adult bible study class and programs for youth and kids and kids church once a month. https://prescottaz.adventistchurch.org.

Mountain Reformed Church – Worship with us each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at Prescott Valley Library Auditorium. Enjoy a peaceful, traditional service with classic hymns and beautiful choral music. The messages from God’s Word are to-the-point and applicable to today’s life experience. Come and worship with us! www.mountainreformed.org.

American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott, is open. No reservations. Sunday Traditional, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Contemporary, 9 and 10:30 a.m.; ALC Kids, 10:30 a.m. “The Rock” Youth Center, 655 Talwatha by Prescott High School: high school students, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; middle school, 6 p.m. Thursdays. 928-445-4348.

Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott – Sunday services and Sunday school are at 10 a.m. Wednesday services are at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Tuesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome.

Dewey-Humboldt Church of Christ, meeting at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail, Prescott Country Club, offers 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sundays. Bible-based worship includes communion, prayer, A cappella singing, scripture reading and teaching. Come learn from the scriptures. For more information, call 928-458-8287 or visit www.dewey-humboldtchurchofchrist.com.

Firm Foundation Bible Church – Join us Sundays at 10 a.m. for great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. Check out our website at FirmFoundationPV.org for information on our many mid-week activities. We’re located at 8933 Florentine Road.

Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

St. George Orthodox Church – Over 2,000 years ago! That is when our church started. Have you ever wondered how the early church worshipped? Come and see! The only difference will be the sermon. Come and hear the oldest hymns in Christendom. Service starts at 9:30. prescottorthodox.com.

St. Luke Ebony Christian Church, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation, we welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music. Pastor Kendra Hobson: 480-606-8609.

The Salvation Army, 237 S. Montezuma, Prescott, has been meeting serving physical, emotional and spiritual needs of our community for over 125 years. We have Adult Sunday School at 9:30 and worship services at 11. Come just as you are, everyone is welcome.

Willow Hills Baptist Church — Worship in our gym, social distancing, Sundays at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. with choir and orchestra. Contemporary service is at 11:15 a.m. Sunday school classes are available for adults during each worship hour. Children and youth Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. AWANA-children at 5 p.m. Sundays.

Yahshua Mayim Chayim Ministry (YMCM) is the Sacred Name, Hebraic Roots, Torah Observant Congregation in Northern Arizona proclaiming biblical truth, as it was taught by Yahshua and His disciples. YMCM obeys and teaches the Commandments of Yahweh and Yahshua Ha Mashiach. Pastor Jun Francke, 928-277-7215, www.ymcm.org/contact-us.