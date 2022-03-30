Adoption Spotlight: Shelby
Originally Published: March 30, 2022 7:48 p.m.
Shelby is a vibrant, creative and talkative girl who enjoys coloring, dogs and horror movies. She would really like to learn how to sew, knit and crochet. She also loves listening to music and playing soccer. Get to know Shelby and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org.
