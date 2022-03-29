Obituary: Bill Gene Schrader
Bill Gene Schrader of Prescott Valley, Arizona, age 86, passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. He was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri Jan. 7, 1936.
Bill joined the Army serving in Frankfurt in 1956-1957. He met the love of his life, Betty Hoffman, while clerking at Kroger’s.
He graduated from Washington University January 21, 1970, 5.5 years of night school after they were married, April 4, 1964. Bill died just shy of their 58th anniversary.
Bill is survived by his wife, BJ; his son, Steven (Amy); grandson, Aaron (Shae); and daughters, Angelina and Lila; granddaughters, Amber (Shaun) and their son, Camdyn, Ashley and her sons, Colby and Bryce. He has remaining family in St. Louis - Gwen, Sonny, and Clark, and many cousins scattered around the USA.
Bill’s strong work ethic, integrity, gentle yet firm approach to life and work caused those who knew him to respect and admire him, even when he was auditing them. By following his ethics he worked his way from a clerk in the accounting department of Western Electric to the Director of Internal Auditing for Double Tree Hotels. After retiring to the Prescott area you could see his smile at Good Samaritan in Prescott Valley, Prescott Country Club golf course, the Yavapai Casinos and later at Sam’s Club.
Some of you probably even saw him out canoeing or helping the Prescott Paddle America Club cleaning our local lakes. He requested, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to any veterans organization or the Yavapai Humane Society.
For anyone wishing to attend a Celebration of Bill’s Life, contact his family regarding a get-together to be held at Fain Park when it’s a bit warmer. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.
Information provided by the funeral home.
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 22, 2022
- YCSO, DPS arrest Prescott man after he robs bank, steals vehicle, flees on Highway 169 March 25
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 24, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 25, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 26, 2022
- Intoxicated Prescott Valley driver, 20, seriously injures 4 people in crash on Spouse Drive
- Hidden Hills subdivision gets city approval for 20 more homes
- Need2Know: Summit 4X4 Company opens at former Sunglass Emporium; Fikes Orthopedic Specialties relocates to White Spar Road; Richie’s Express Car Wash closes at East Sheldon Street
- Arizona bans transgender males in female competition, irreversible gender assignment surgery for those under age 18
- Obituary: Kathleen G. Camacho
- Property owner proposes new hotel project in place of existing Whiskey Row building
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 27, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 18, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 12, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 17, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 3, 2022
- Prescott Valley man arrested Friday for 30 counts of unlawful imprisonment
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 4, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 1, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 5, 2022
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: