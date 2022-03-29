Obituary: Bill Gene Schrader

OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
YCSO Backcountry Search and Rescue Team conducts swift-water rescue course, braces for monsoon AZ Legislature nixes plan to raise pay without voter OK Photos: Remembering The Vietnam War in Prescott Police say suspect in Prescott bank robbery stole $1,157, damaged stolen vehicle The Launch Pad ‘blasts off’ in its new home thanks to multitude of dreamers Friends of Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation, now in its 10th year, announces new board members Remembering Yavapai County soldiers who died while serving in Vietnam YCSO Detention Services awarded Golden Plate food service award for third straight year Live from Chino Valley, it’s ‘Saturday Night’ Scouting is an adventure, local girls are living it, too

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, March 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: Bill Gene Schrader

Bill Gene Schrader. (Courtesy)

Bill Gene Schrader. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: March 29, 2022 9:58 p.m.

Bill Gene Schrader of Prescott Valley, Arizona, age 86, passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. He was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri Jan. 7, 1936.

Bill joined the Army serving in Frankfurt in 1956-1957. He met the love of his life, Betty Hoffman, while clerking at Kroger’s.

He graduated from Washington University January 21, 1970, 5.5 years of night school after they were married, April 4, 1964. Bill died just shy of their 58th anniversary.

Bill is survived by his wife, BJ; his son, Steven (Amy); grandson, Aaron (Shae); and daughters, Angelina and Lila; granddaughters, Amber (Shaun) and their son, Camdyn, Ashley and her sons, Colby and Bryce. He has remaining family in St. Louis - Gwen, Sonny, and Clark, and many cousins scattered around the USA.

Bill’s strong work ethic, integrity, gentle yet firm approach to life and work caused those who knew him to respect and admire him, even when he was auditing them. By following his ethics he worked his way from a clerk in the accounting department of Western Electric to the Director of Internal Auditing for Double Tree Hotels. After retiring to the Prescott area you could see his smile at Good Samaritan in Prescott Valley, Prescott Country Club golf course, the Yavapai Casinos and later at Sam’s Club.

Some of you probably even saw him out canoeing or helping the Prescott Paddle America Club cleaning our local lakes. He requested, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to any veterans organization or the Yavapai Humane Society.

For anyone wishing to attend a Celebration of Bill’s Life, contact his family regarding a get-together to be held at Fain Park when it’s a bit warmer. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by the funeral home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries