Obituary: Bill Gene Schrader

Bill Gene Schrader of Prescott Valley, Arizona, age 86, passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. He was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri Jan. 7, 1936.

Bill joined the Army serving in Frankfurt in 1956-1957. He met the love of his life, Betty Hoffman, while clerking at Kroger’s.

He graduated from Washington University January 21, 1970, 5.5 years of night school after they were married, April 4, 1964. Bill died just shy of their 58th anniversary.

Bill is survived by his wife, BJ; his son, Steven (Amy); grandson, Aaron (Shae); and daughters, Angelina and Lila; granddaughters, Amber (Shaun) and their son, Camdyn, Ashley and her sons, Colby and Bryce. He has remaining family in St. Louis - Gwen, Sonny, and Clark, and many cousins scattered around the USA.

Bill’s strong work ethic, integrity, gentle yet firm approach to life and work caused those who knew him to respect and admire him, even when he was auditing them. By following his ethics he worked his way from a clerk in the accounting department of Western Electric to the Director of Internal Auditing for Double Tree Hotels. After retiring to the Prescott area you could see his smile at Good Samaritan in Prescott Valley, Prescott Country Club golf course, the Yavapai Casinos and later at Sam’s Club.

Some of you probably even saw him out canoeing or helping the Prescott Paddle America Club cleaning our local lakes. He requested, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to any veterans organization or the Yavapai Humane Society.

For anyone wishing to attend a Celebration of Bill’s Life, contact his family regarding a get-together to be held at Fain Park when it’s a bit warmer. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

