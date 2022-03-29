Adoption Spotlight: Royalette
Originally Published: March 29, 2022 7:43 p.m.
Royalette is a happy girl who loves music and sings along to her favorite songs. She also enjoys spending time in the pool! A smart and well-behaved girl, she enjoys school and is quick to pick up on directions at home or in the classroom. Get to know Royalette and other adoptable children at www.childrensheartgallery.org.
