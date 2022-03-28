OFFERS
Monday, March 28
For Your Safety: How to know if someone’s been in your room

How do you know whether someone's been inside your hotel room? (Courier stock image)

How do you know whether someone's been inside your hotel room? (Courier stock image)

K.H. KRAFT, Special to the Courier
Originally Published: March 28, 2022 6:54 p.m.

In my previous article, I gave you some hotel safety tips, for here and abroad. This article will illustrate how you can tell if your room has been accessed by unwanted “guests.”

As previously stated, hotel rooms are notoriously unsecure. Both the door locks and the little room wall safe are easily breached.

Take extra measures.

Business and recreational travelers are hot targets because they always have travel money! So how can you tell if someone has been going through your possessions?

Align objects on counter tops (glasses, magazines, personal items) to see if they have been moved out of line; align shower curtain rings two fingers apart as thieves look in the shower; place an item in your suitcase to see if it has been disturbed, like a comb or pocket book strategically lined up with an item of clothing, etc.

If you must leave something of value in your room while you are gone you might consider placing the item as follows:

Behind a wall electrical plate, behind the TV’s rear panel, laptops put into AC vents, tape items under a bottom drawer, place items under a carpet corner, or inside a zippered chair cushion.

But please remember, there is NO PLACE in a hotel room where your valuables are safe. Thieves know all of the tricks. Carry your valuables with you or put them in the hotel’s main safe. And always get a receipt!

When departing your room take a long hair or a piece of lint, wet it, place one end on the door and the other on the door frame. If it is gone when you come back you know someone has been in your room. This also works with drawers. A slip of paper between the door and the frame, if gone, tells a story, too.

To help safeguard your stay, put tape over the inside of the peephole, be present when the maid arrives, use the rubber doorstoppers I have previously mentioned at night, be extra careful in some countries about discussing your finances in your room, especially if you are on business (your room may be bugged).

Statistically, the two most dangerous destinations in the world are currently Mexico (kidnap, robbery, rape, gang attack capitals of the world) and the Caribbean, especially Jamaica with the highest murder rate on earth.

You also may want to avoid Ukraine, too.

K.H. Kraft has over 40 years of affiliations with Intelligence and Police organizations. Sources for these articles are decades of personal experience and numerous official manuals.

