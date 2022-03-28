Pet of the Week: Stash (Miss Kitty's Cat House)

Stash is a young gray-and-white Mackerel Tabby. He’s a small 1-year-old cat. Unfortunately, his family had to move and could not take him. He has a little half of a “mustache” under his nose on the left side. He’s cute as a button!



He loves to play with laser and wand toys. And he loves to be around you, on your lap, on the back of your chair or just nearby. Come and meet this very sweet boy!

To meet Stash, please email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com or call 928-445-5411 to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only.

To find out more about us, please visit Miss Kitty’s Cat House website: www.misskittyscathouse.com. And check us out on Facebook.

Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.