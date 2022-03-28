Pet of the Week: Spice (Yavapai Humane Society)

Hi there, my name is Spice, but I definitely have the sugar and everything nice, too! I’m a little bit of a shy kitty, so when we meet, I’d do best if you went slow and were patient with me.

I love being petted all over my head and back, as well as taking all my cat naps. If we can work together on getting to know each other, we’re going to be the perfect pair! I’ll love you “furever” and ever!

If you have questions about me, or want to come in and say hello, call my friends at Yavapai Humane Society at 928-445-2666.

Information and photo provided by Yavapai Humane Society.