Pet of the Week: Rocky (United Animal Friends)

Rocky is an energetic guy who likes nothing more than to stretch his legs on a nice walk or playing ball with a friend. He’d suit an active person or family who wants an outgoing and friendly companion.

You’re probably wondering what Rocky’s breed mix is? Well, we are wondering the same thing and guesses can include cattle dog, shepherd or even an Aussie. What we do know is that Rocky is very personable and loves attention.

Rocky weighs about 30 pounds and is between 1 and 2 years old. To learn about Rocky, you can email Kris at kristinegruda@gmail.com. You can begin his adoption process by filling out a “Matchmaking Questionnaire” found online at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org.

Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.