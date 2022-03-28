Pet of the Week: Mojo (Catty Shack)
Catty Shack has a front room host named Mr. Mojo, who lived on the streets for years. He will make himself right at home and might give you a hug!
He was a street fighter and lover up until about 9-plus months ago when that career was ended in the vets office. He was also ear tipped and put back out but his old game just wasn’t the same and he decided to retire.
The Catty Shack took Mojo in and he is learning to be someone’s pet. He is somewhere around 5 years old and a big strapping boy. Handsome too! Come in and meet Mr. Mojo! He loves hanging and looking out the front door, staying safe inside.
Mojo can be seen during adoption hours, Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Information and photo provided by Catty Shack.
