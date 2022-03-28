Pet of the Week: Marcus (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)

Hi, my name is Marcus, and I am an approximately 3-year-old Schiller Hound mix. I am very energetic, and I need a family that will take time to teach me basic manners.

I love kids but I may knock over the very little ones. I do OK with other dogs, but we are unsure how I feel about cats.

If you want to meet me, call the shelter at 928-636-4223, ext. 7, to set up an appointment.

Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.